SportsBeat KC: Talking Northwest Missouri St.’s dominance, Brandon McKissic, new KU QB

What’s next for Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins and his Bearcat teammates? Associated Press file photo

In another year we’d talk about the Final Four teams today. But the NCAA Tournament calendar has shifted and we’re at the Elite Eight round. On this episode of SportsBeat KC, Star beat writer Jesse Newell talks regional finals and more with host Blair Kerkhoff.

What a performance by Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats were impressive winners of their third tournament in four seasons this past weekend. What’s next for coach Ben McCollum and the program?

Also, in transfer news, KC Roos point guard Brandon McKissic is on the market and Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State are recruiting him.

After a break, the topic switches to Kansas football. The Jayhawks picked up a transfer quarterback last week: What is the prospect of Jason Bean, formerly of North Texas, becoming the Jayhawks’ starter next season? Maybe better than you think.

Story links:

Northwest Missouri State repeats as national champion in NCAA Division II hoops

KU, MU, K-State pursue KC Roos’ McKissic: “Sometime this week I’ll know my decision”

KU lands QB transfer from North Texas. He could start Game 1 for Jayhawks