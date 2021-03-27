Northwest Missouri State repeats as national champion in NCAA Division II men’s hoops

Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum guided the Bearcats to the NCAA Division II national championship Saturday afternoon in Evansville, Ind. File photo

Back-to-back-champs.

The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team left no doubt.

That isn’t always the case in a tournament setting. Sometimes teams that are coming off an average year get hot at the right time, catch a few breaks and win all their postseason games without truly being the best squad in the country.

But there was nothing fluky about Northwest’s run to a national championship this season, which the Bearcats culminated with a 80-54 victory over West Texas A&M on Saturday in the national finals of the Division II NCAA Tournament at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bearcats were clearly the best Division II basketball team in the country, and no one can say otherwise despite them entering the postseason as a No. 2 seed.

They ended any debate by demolishing the No. 1 seed Buffaloes on Saturday, after pulverizing West Libery 98-77 in the Elite Eight and taking down Flagler 77-46 in the Final Four.

BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPS!



Northwest rolls past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their 3rd national championship in the last 5 years! pic.twitter.com/rnCtOMCIpf — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 27, 2021

Congratulations to coach Ben McCollum and his @NWBearcatMBB program!



Division II national champions once again! pic.twitter.com/fxcrA5ckGc — NABC (@NABC1927) March 27, 2021