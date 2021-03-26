KU football lands a QB transfer from C-USA school. He could start Game 1 for Jayhawks

North Texas quarterback Jason Bean (5) scrambles past Middle Tennessee cornerback Kenneth Major (21) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

The Kansas football team might’ve landed a new starting quarterback on Friday, as North Texas’ Jason Bean announced he would be transferring to join the Jayhawks.

Bean, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore originally from Mansfield, Texas, started seven games for the Mean Green a season ago, completing 79 of 145 passes for 1,131 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He’s also known for his speed. Bean, who finished third in his class in the 100-meter dash state championships as a high school senior in Texas, had 56 rushes for 346 yards last season. That included a 10-carry, 169-yard effort in North Texas’ 52-35 victory at Middle Tennessee.

Bean originally announced plans to transfer from North Texas in January, saying in a social media post it was “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

KU received a recruiting boost in this instance from interim coach Emmett Jones, who has deep recruiting ties to the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. Bean confirmed Jones was the main reason he chose KU in an interview with JayhawkSlant’s Jon Kirby.

“The way he has handled the situation has been amazing,” Bean told JayhawkSlant. “He’s up front told me what it is, and I liked what I heard from him and the staff.”

Bean — expected to immediately eligible — should be in line for starting duties while competing with Jalon Daniels, who was KU’s primary signal-caller a season ago. In seven games, Daniels completed 76 of 152 passes for 718 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Jayhawks’ QB room also is slated to include senior Miles Kendrick and incoming freshmen Ben Easters and Conrad Hawley.