KU, MU, K-State pursue KC Roos’ McKissic: ‘Sometime this week I’ll know my decision’

Brandon McKissic will transfer from the Kansas City Roos for a final season at a new school in the 2021-22 season. AP

Kansas City Roos senior point guard/shooting guard Brandon McKissic, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on March 22, has narrowed his list of schools to six.

The finalists for the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Ferguson, Missouri native are: Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Saint Louis, Oregon State and Florida.

“I do not have a set date, just sometime this week I’ll know my decision,” McKissic told The Star on Sunday in a text message.

McKissic, a second-team all-Summit League selection and the conference’s 2021 defensive player of the year, also has heard from coaches from Tulsa, Cincinnati, VCU, Iona, UConn, Stetson and others.

He spoke to Eric Bossi of 247sports.com about his finalists.

“Coach Roberts (Norm, KU) called me and then maybe 45 seconds, a minute, two at tops in I hear a voice outside the office asking ‘Is that B-Mac?’ and somebody grabs the phone and it is coach Bill Self. So I’m on the phone with coach Self and he’s like ‘B-Mac’ and I’m like ‘yes coach.’ You can’t say much, you just have to listen,” McKissic said.

“He told me that, he wasn’t really happy with the loss to USC (in NCAA Tournament). He is trying trying to get back to having athleticism and speed, those two combo guard backcourts, like a Frank Mason and Devonté Graham backcourt. It is a great opportunity to have, even to just develop a relationship with coach Self through this recruiting process. It’s been, I wouldn’t say shocking, but I’d say a blessing. Not a lot of players get to say they’ve developed some type of relationship with coach Bill Self. There’s not a lot of coaches like him out there and I told him I had a high amount of respect for him the first time he called me,” McKissic added.

McKissic has known K-State assistant Chris Lowery for several years.

“He runs a motion offense, he’s defensive minded and thinks I could really thrive in that position as one of their seasoned, more experienced guards,” McKissic said, referring to K-State head coach Bruce Weber. “They were so young this year that they were talking about bringing in a guy like me with experience to help jump start it.”

McKissic pointed out to Bossi that he’s known Mizzou assistant Chris Hollender since his McKissic’s sophomore year at Saint Louis University High School.

“The thing that really stands out with coach Martin (Cuonzo, MU) is that he’s a straight-shooter and good guy. He’s kept it real with me. Him coming from East St. Louis and me coming from St. Louis and just being in that area, he knows I’m from one of the not best parts and he was able to keep it real with me and that’s what I respect about him,” McKissic said to 247sports.com.

McKissic averaged a team-leading 17.2 points a game this past season on 50.8% shooting. He was 30-of-70 from three for 42.9% and 40-of-60 from the free throw line for 66.7%.

McKissic had 59 assists against 54 turnovers and had 27 steals in 18 games for the Roos, who went 11-13 overall and 7-7 in the league. He also grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game. Overall, he played in 18 games, starting 17.

After playing four seasons at Kansas City, he’s about to take advantage of a rule allowing all players an extra year of eligibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State lands point guard

Northeastern University sophomore point guard Tyson Walker on Saturday committed to Michigan State over KU, Maryland, Texas, Miami and Vanderbilt.

Walker, a 6-0 native of Westbury, New York, averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game this past season at Northeastern. He was named first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association and also earned conference defensive player of the year honors.

“They (Spartans coaches) have been talking to me since I went into the portal,” Walker told ESPN.com. “They talk to me about every day, just what they have and what they need. They’re ready to win a championship. I’m the missing piece.

“It caught me by surprise, We (he and coach Tom Izzo) built a good relationship over the phone and through Zooms. What they were missing this year was a point guard,” Walker added.

KU involved with recruits

KU also has been in contact with a pair of high school senior point guards: TyTy Washington of Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona and Bobby Pettiford of South Granville High in Creedmoor, North Carolina,

Washington, who withdrew his Creighton commitment March 11, is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. The 6-4, 180-pound lead guard has heard from coaches from KU, Arizona, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Duke, Dayton, DePaul, Texas A&M, Pitt and others.

Pettiford, who decommitted from Louisville on March 25, is the No. 115-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. The 6-0, 170-pound Pettiford has heard from coaches from KU, Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, Providence, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, 247sports.com reports.

The Jayhawks, who are actively recruiting players in the Class of 2021, have filled all 13 scholarships in recruiting. Thus, it’s safe to assume there will be some roster movement regarding players either turning pro or transferring in upcoming days.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from juco power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No, 73 nationally by Rivals.com.

NCAA tourney tidbit

Alabama went 11-of-25 (44%) from the free throw line in Sunday’s 88-78 Sweet 16 loss to UCLA. According to ESPN Stats and Info Twitter account, it was the worst free throw performance by a team attempting at least 25 free throws in the tournament since KU was 12-of-30 (40%) in the 2003 NCAA title game against Syracuse. KU lost, 81-78, in New Orleans.