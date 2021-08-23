Heat advisory issued as Kansas City faces week of dangerously hot, humid weather

More from the series Excessive Kansas City heat Tornadoes, hurricanes and floods often capture the public’s attention, but it’s the extreme heat that’s deserving of more awareness — it’s the No. 1 weather-related killer. Excessive heat claimed an average of 138 lives per year in the U.S. from 1990 through 2019, according to the . When Kansas City’s heat turns blistering, we’ve got you covered. Expand All

It will be another hot and humid workweek in the Kansas City area as heat index values are expected to be above 100 most days, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The dangerous weather conditions are expected to return Monday and continue through at least Thursday. Temperatures for each day will be in the mid- to upper 90s.

The weather service on Monday issued a heat advisory for the Kansas City area as well as most of eastern Kansas and virtually all of Missouri.

The heat advisory will be in effect from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Because of the hot temperatures and high humidity, people may suffer from heat illnesses.

It is expected to remain warm overnight, with temperatures falling only to the low to mid-70s. That will provide very little relief from the heat.

Kansas City’s temperatures this summer have been a bit of a roller coaster ride. The average temperature for both June and August have been hotter than usual. Meanwhile, July temperatures hung around average.

It's going to be a hot week across the area with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the 100 to 105 range each day this week. pic.twitter.com/YIyyVqKy8a — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 23, 2021

The weather service advises people to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Those working or spending time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. They should also wear lightweight and loos fitting clothing when possible, the weather service said.

To reduce the risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If the person is suffering from heat stroke, call 911, the weather service said.

Kansas City saw its hottest temperature of the summer, 98 degrees, on June 17 and 18, July 28 and 29 and Aug. 11. The last time Kansas City has seen temperatures soar to 100 degrees was on July 12, 2018. That’s 1,137 days and counting with temperatures below 100 degrees, the sixth longest streak in Kansas City’s history, which goes back to 1888.

Dry weather conditions are expected to prevail throughout the week, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Thursday and Friday in areas east and northeast of Kansas City.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be hot headed into the weekend, although a cold front on Sunday or Sunday night is expected to bring relief from the heat as temperatures. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s by Monday. Kansas City.

