How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke hanging over Kansas City

Plumes of smoke traveling from wildfires in the western parts of the United States and Canada are finding their way to Kansas City and other parts of the nation bringing poor air quality more than a thousand miles away from the blazes. This is how the smoke was blanketing the nation on Aug. 3, 2021. Airnow.gov

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada in recent summers have choked the Kansas City area leading to poor air quality in the metro.

With the effects of climate change bringing prolonged extreme drought to the western part of the United States and extreme temperatures caused by heat domes, it’s uncertain whether this will become a reoccurring issue for Kansas City.

“You know these are hazards that are potentially exacerbated by climate change and could present kind of more air quality issues in our region,” said Karen Clawson, Air Quality Program Manager at the Mid-America Regional Council. “Again, it’s hard to tell, but we should be prepared in case that does happen.”

Here are some steps from the CDC you can take to protect yourself from wildfire smoke:

Check local air quality reports on your phone’s weather app, local news, MARC’s air quality page at https://airqkc.org/, https://twitter.com/airqkc on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/AirQKC/ on Facebook.

Stay indoors and keep your indoor air as clean as possible by running an air conditioner with its fresh air intake closed to filter the air.

Keep your windows closed.

Avoid burning candles, fireplaces, gas stoves and smoking which increases indoor pollution. Also, don’t vacuum, which can contribute to indoor pollution by stirring up particles already inside your home.

Follow the advice of your doctor or healthcare provider about medicines and respiratory management plan if you have asthma or other lung

Don’t rely on dust masks that are designed to trap large particles such as sawdust for protection. They will not protect your lungs from the tiny particles found in wildfire smoke.For help choosing and using respirators to protect your lungs form smoke and ash click here.

If you have to work outside. Pay attention to how you feel and if you’re having to breathe harder or start feeling a little tight in the chest, go inside to get some fresh air.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smoke from wildfires can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system and worsen chronic heat and lung disease, according to the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health.

People with heat disease, lung disease, asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, are at a higher risk from wildfire smoke. Older adults, young children and pregnant women are also likely to be affected by health threats from smoke.