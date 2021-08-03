Local

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke hanging over Kansas City

Plumes of smoke traveling from wildfires in the western parts of the United States and Canada are finding their way to Kansas City and other parts of the nation bringing poor air quality more than a thousand miles away from the blazes. This is how the smoke was blanketing the nation on Aug. 3, 2021.
Airnow.gov

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada in recent summers have choked the Kansas City area leading to poor air quality in the metro.

With the effects of climate change bringing prolonged extreme drought to the western part of the United States and extreme temperatures caused by heat domes, it’s uncertain whether this will become a reoccurring issue for Kansas City.

“You know these are hazards that are potentially exacerbated by climate change and could present kind of more air quality issues in our region,” said Karen Clawson, Air Quality Program Manager at the Mid-America Regional Council. “Again, it’s hard to tell, but we should be prepared in case that does happen.”

Here are some steps from the CDC you can take to protect yourself from wildfire smoke:

Smoke from wildfires can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system and worsen chronic heat and lung disease, according to the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health.

People with heat disease, lung disease, asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, are at a higher risk from wildfire smoke. Older adults, young children and pregnant women are also likely to be affected by health threats from smoke.

