Kansas City under heat advisory again as temps reach into upper 90s for the week

The entire Kansas City metro will be under a heat advisory beginning Monday afternoon and lasting late into the workweek.

The heat advisory from the National Weather Service is set to begin at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 8 p.m. Thursday as the heat index rises into the triple digits over the next four days.

Heat indexes up to 109 degrees are possible.

Monday is expected to be sunny and hot, with a high temperature near 97. The heat index could rise as high as 106, according to the weather service. The overnight low will be about 80 degrees.

Tuesday will also see a high temperature around 97, with heavy rain possible after 1 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday are again predicted to reach 97 degrees, according to the weather service.

“If possible, please stay out of the heat of the day and seek air conditioned spaces,” the city tweeted Monday. “Do not use a fan as your primary source of cooling. If your home does not have air conditioning, please go to a public building every day for several hours.”

Friday could bring slight relief, with the high just breaking 90 degrees and the overnight low dipping into the 60s.

The weekend is looking clear, with highs in the upper 80s.

How to stay cool in the heat

In extreme weather, the National Weather Service recommends the following:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

If outdoors, stay in the shade.

Drink plenty of fluids.

While fans are another useful way to find comfort, they have their limitations. When temperatures reach the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Using fans alone when the heat index exceeds 99 degrees can speed up the onset of heat-related illnesses, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Generally, portable electric fans may not be a practical and safe cooling mechanism during an EHE (extreme heat event) in homes that are already hot and are not air-conditioned; their use should be discouraged unless the fans are bringing in significantly cooler air from outside the dwelling,” the EPA said.

Instead, people should take a cool shower or bath, drink cool nonalcoholic beverages or go to an air-conditioned place, like a shopping mall, public library or community center.

Cooling centers

To find cooling centers near you, search the United Way of Greater Kansas City’s and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ websites. Or call the United Way’s 2-1-1 line for resources.

In Missouri, people can call the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at (800) 392-0210 to report senior citizens or adults with disabilities suffering from the heat and in need of assistance.

