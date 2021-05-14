Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms expected in Kansas City this weekend

Storms are expected to move into the Kansas City area Friday, kicking off a stretch of soggy weather and a week of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Scattered, light showers are expected Friday. Although a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible, severe weather is not expected, according to the weather service.

Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall possible south of Interstate 70 through Monday, according to the weather service.

A passing or shower is possible today, with more wet weather this weekend. The heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of I-70 where 1-2" are possible through Monday. pic.twitter.com/ecbJz3iFnu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 14, 2021

Although severe weather is not expected, river flooding and localized flash flooding may become a concern as the ground becomes saturated.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through any flood-covered roads.

Next week doesn’t appear as if it will be much drier, as additional waves of storms are expected to move through the area, bringing more rain and thunderstorms.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Thursday.