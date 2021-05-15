Kansas City weekend weather: Here’s what to expect from rounds of rain

It’s going to rain. For a while.

The Kansas City area is in for not only a weekend of rainy weather, but likely an entire week, at least.

The rain won’t be constant, though. Expect off-and-on rain showers with some breaks here and there.

Occasional rain showers are in the forecast Saturday with a possible thunderstorm. Expect more of the same with an increased likeliness overnight into Sunday.

The chance of a thunderstorm persists the entire weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 60s to 70s.

Storms are not likely to become severe, according to a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook.

However, south of Interstate 70 a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening may be strong, producing hail and gusty winds. About 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible in that area through Monday, according to the weather service.

Be on the look out for ponding water and rising creek and stream levels.

“The forecast reads like a broken record-scattered showers and thunderstorms the next several days,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through any flood-covered roads.