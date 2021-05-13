Kansas City asks Portland to take its weather back before week of rain soaks metro

Get that rain gear handy. Kansas City is about to get soaked as rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for each day well into next week, maybe even next weekend.

The forecast has so much rain in it, the National Weather Service in Kansas City made an appeal on social media to its colleagues in Portland.

“Hey US National Weather Service Portland Oregon . . . We are convinced that Mother Nature got confused and swapped our weather,” the local weather service office said in the post. “We cordially ask that you please return our weather and we will gladly return your weather to you. #RainForDays #GiveBackOurSunshine”

“A lot of rain is in the forecast,” Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City said with a chuckle.

“Essentially we have a frontal boundary that’s kind of going to get stuck in our area for the foreseeable future and that’s going to lead to several rounds of showers over the weekend and continuing into next week.”

As much as 3 to 4 inches of rain is possible from the rain showers through next week, she said.

A word of advice: Don’t bother looking at the weather app on your cellphone for a hint to when the storms might end. It will only make you sad.

“Honestly, it’s going to be pretty rainy next week,” Bova said. “Pretty much we have rain in the forecast every day, even into next weekend.”

It’s not going to rain all the time. Off-and-on rain showers are expected with some breaks here and there.

“It looks like we will start to see increasing chances Friday, probably mid- to late morning,” Bova said. “It’s not going to be a continuous rain tomorrow. We’ll definitely see some kind of scattered showers on and off.”

Heading into Saturday, more persistent rain is expected during the day, she said. There might be a break, but not for very long.

“Definitely some chances for some heavier rains Sunday, kind of continuing overnight Sunday maybe into Monday morning,” she said.

None of the storms are looking as if they are going to be severe, Bova said.

“That’s not to say there won’t be some rumbles here or there,” she said. “But for right now, it mostly looks like showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.”

With the prolonged nature of several days of rain, flooding will become a concern as the ground becomes saturated, especially rivers that frequently see flooding.

“Take an umbrella with you and if you ever encounter any flooded areas, don’t drive through them,” Bova said. “Stay safe.”

