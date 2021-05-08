Weather News

Severe storms expected to hit Kansas City area this weekend. Here’s what to know

Severe storms are expected to move into the Kansas City area Saturday night, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and even a brief tornado are possible in the region.

“Anytime after 9 p.m. — that’s where you could see some hail, some wind, maybe even a brief tornado possible out on the Kansas side,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to drop down into the metro around midnight to 1 a.m.

“So this will probably wake you up early tomorrow morning,” he said.

Storms will move southeast heading into the morning hours, kicking off Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The high Saturday is expected to linger near 78 degrees by late afternoon before a steep cool down to about 50 degrees by Sunday morning.

“Really don’t expect a lot of sunshine for Mother’s Day,” Countee said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service