Severe storms expected to hit Kansas City area this weekend. Here’s what to know

Severe storms are expected to move into the Kansas City area Saturday night, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and even a brief tornado are possible in the region.

“Anytime after 9 p.m. — that’s where you could see some hail, some wind, maybe even a brief tornado possible out on the Kansas side,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to drop down into the metro around midnight to 1 a.m.

“So this will probably wake you up early tomorrow morning,” he said.

Storms will move southeast heading into the morning hours, kicking off Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The high Saturday is expected to linger near 78 degrees by late afternoon before a steep cool down to about 50 degrees by Sunday morning.

“Really don’t expect a lot of sunshine for Mother’s Day,” Countee said.

Loading…