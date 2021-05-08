Kansas City region faces ‘enhanced risk’ with severe storms, possible hail rolling in

The Kansas City area now faces an enhanced risk level of severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service meteorologist Brad Temeyer said thunderstorms are expected to hit across both states after 9 p.m., from eastern Kansas into northern and central Missouri.

Temeyer said the area including eastern Kansas into west central Missouri were highlighted as having an elevated risk for severe weather, which is “something that only occurs a few times for any particular location each severe weather season.”

The storms could bring wind gusts up to speeds of 70 mph, half dollar-sized hail and an isolated, brief tornado.

Between 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Flash flooding, particularly in urban areas, and minor river flooding, is possible.

Saturday night, the weather service posted on Twitter, is “a night to remain weather aware!”

Here's one model's depiction on how the storms may evolve tonight. Strong straight line winds, large hail, and a brief tornado are possible with storms overnight. Tonight is a night to remain weather aware! #MOwx #kswx pic.twitter.com/JWv10zGHiD — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2021

Showers will continue Sunday morning before drying out.