Overnight storms hit Wednesday, more to come this weekend in KC metro

Following a round of overnight storms across the Kansas City metro Wednesday night, area residents can expect a cooler Thursday followed by more rainstorms in the forecast beginning Friday that could last through the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday night that pea-sized hail and the first lightning of the season might be seen by metro residents. That followed earlier reports in the day from FOX4 detailing the slight possibility of more severe overnight thunderstorms Wednesday.

In his Wednesday evening report, Lauria said Thursday will likely be cooler than much of the recent weather the metro has experienced. Winds will be far milder too over the next few days, Lauria said. But more rain is expected to fall in the coming days.

“Rain comes back into the picture Friday, and that turns into a raw afternoon,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “We’ve got another chance of off and on rain Saturday, a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. And Monday there could be some scattered showers in the area.”