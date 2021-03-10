Amid COVID cancellations in Kansas City area, here’s the only St. Patrick’s Day parade

The pandemic has taken down almost all major St. Patrick’s Day events for the second consecutive year. Except one.

The city of Leavenworth will allow the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to proceed in downtown, with a noon start March 17. Masks will be required for participants and spectators, who must stay within their own groups. No candy will be distributed along the route.

“If you do not think you can make it through the Parade with a mask on, then although you WILL be missed, we ask that you PLEASE stay home this year,” organizers warn on the Leavenworth Irish website.

Leavenworth’s parade was canceled last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to take hold, as were all other major area events.

Canceled again this year is the area’s largest parade of any kind, the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, along with the Emerald Isle Parade in downtown Lee’s Summit and the Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade. North Kansas City has postponed its Snake Saturday Parade until Oct. 23 and rebranded it as Spooky Snake Saturday.

Many restaurants and pubs will have St. Patrick’s Day specials, however, and other smaller events also will celebrate the holiday, highlighted by musical shows:

▪ Starlight@Home will stream “Rhythm of the Dance” with the National Dance Company of Ireland, March 12-13 and 17 ($20 per household; on-demand performance any time on day of the event). kcstarlight.com.

We Banjo 3 will perform live from Ireland on March 13. We Banjo 3

▪ We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland will be livestreamed from Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, 4 p.m. March 13 ($25). It’s presented by Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center. jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ The St. Patrick’s 5K Run/Walk will begin at Park Place in Leawood, 8 a.m. March 14 ($30-$42; kids fun run $12). kcstpatricks5k.com.

▪ The Kansas City Irish Center will present Paddy’s Day Pints on the Patio, 4-6 p.m. March 17 ($10-$40). irishcenterkc.org.

▪ The Nace Brothers will give their annual St. Patty’s Day Celebration concert at Knuckleheads, 7 p.m. March 17 ($10). knuckleheadskc.com.

Aside from St. Patrick’s Day events, here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Andrea A. Hunter, the first Native American in the United States to receive a doctorate in anthropology with an expertise in archaeology, will look at the history and culture of the Osage people in “The Osage Nation: A Brief History,” 7 p.m. March 11. mymcpl.org.

The fourth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” will originate from Belger Crane Yard Studio. Kansas City Ballet

▪ “Bones of Chaos” at Belger Crane Yard Studio will be the fourth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. March 11 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City is presenting “Texas in Paris” by Allan Govenar via streaming, 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 13 ($20). showtix4u.com.

▪ Hanna-Barbera collector Thomas Bradbeer will be on hand for the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures virtual discussion “Meet the Experts: Hanna-Barbera,” 2 p.m. March 14. toyandminiaturemuseum.org.

▪ Joy L. Poole, historian and deputy state librarian for the New Mexico State Library, will discuss “Brides on the Santa Fe Trail” as part of Missouri Valley Sundays, 3 p.m. March 14. kclibrary.org.

Here are four more in-person activities this coming week:

The Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Center through March 13. Tammy Ljungblad File photo

▪ March Madness hits downtown Kansas City with the Big 12 Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium, respectively; they will run through the weekend (championship games March 13 for men and March 14 for women). Limited tickets are available for both events at big12sports.com. KC Live! will be the site of a socially distanced fan experience called Hoops Central throughout the tournaments. powerandlightdistrict.com.

▪ Hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts can check out the latest gear at the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo at the Overland Park Convention Center, 2-7 p.m. March 12, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 ($4-$12). openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

The Reverend Horton Heat will play March 12 at Knuckleheads. File photo

▪ Knuckleheads will have a big weekend of live music with the Reverend Horton Heat at 8 p.m. March 12 ($24.50-$54.50) and Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band Mardi Gras Party at 8:30 p.m. March 13 ($15). knuckleheadskc.com.

Chubby Carrier will perform with the Bayou Swamp Band on March 13 at Knuckleheads. Zack Wittman File photo