Here’s what to expect as strong to severe thunderstorms roll through Kansas City area

Storms are expected to roll into the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday, bringing the chance of large hail, heavy rains and rumbles of thunder, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We are in a slight risk for some of those strong to severe storms later tonight as the cold front approaches the area,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Most of the metro area within the Interstate 435 loop, as well as points to the south and west of Kansas City, are at risk for the strong to severe weather, she said.

“So that’s the area we’ll be watching for some very strong gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour and the potential for some large hail,” Bogowith said. “We’re talking quarter-sized hail up to one inch in size.”

Wind gusts will be the first concern today before storms tonight. Peak gusts of 51 mph have been seen at KCI & Lee's Summit so far! Numbers close to or above 50 mph will continue this afternoon! #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/NEOjUl1001 — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) March 10, 2021

As the powerful cold front moves closer and closer to the metro, extra clouds will roll into the area arriving late in the day, she said. As the cold front sweeps across Kansas City and settles to the south and east, storms will begin to fire up.

“Closer to midnight is when we’ll likely see some heavy downpours of rain in addition to some thunder, some lightning and again maybe some stronger storms out of this,” Bogowith said.

The metro will be “waking up Thursday morning to some cloud cover. We might have a few lingering rain showers especially southeast of downtown Kansas City.”

The rain, however, will be moving off, leaving the metro with a nice afternoon. It will be much cooler though with highs in the 50s, a big change from the last two days where highs climbed into the upper 70s, she said.

“The active weather pattern: that carries over into the start of early next week,” Bogowith said.

There’s a chance for rain for each day through Monday, according to her forecast.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.