Blue Springs police ask for help locating missing woman last seen Tuesday morning

The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for England Williams, who has been missing since Tuesday. Blue Springs Police Department

The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for a 37-year-old woman whose family has reported her missing since Tuesday morning.

The missing woman, England Williams, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when her sister was leaving for work. The family says she usually likes to walk around town but almost always returns home.

The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for England Williams, who has been missing since Tuesday. Blue Springs Police Department

The department is asking anyone who has seen her or may know of her whereabouts to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch unit by phone at 816-228-0151.