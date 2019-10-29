Threat of snow, freezing drizzle prompts winter weather advisory for Kansas City area

Ready or not, here comes winter.

An early winter storm is expected to dump between 2 to 4 inches of snow in the Kansas City region Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. Some areas outside the immediate metro area could see higher totals.

Prior to the wintry weather though, the Kansas City area will see a quiet but cloudy day Tuesday with highs topping out near 40 degrees, Ritter said.

But the quiet weather won’t last long.

“By noon tomorrow, we will already be into the snow in some spots,” Ritter said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s going to snow all day long, but the snow will pick up as we head through tomorrow evening with the best chance for snow accumulations tomorrow evening into midnight.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Winter weather advisory issue

In addition to the snow, freezing drizzle is expected to fall prompting the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to issue a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City region, including the metro area. The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

The snow and freezing drizzle will likely start falling over central Missouri Tuesday night and spread west and northwest over eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri.

“The bulk of the freezing drizzle is expected overnight and into the morning Wednesday and Thursday during rush hour, potentially causing issues for the commute,” the weather service said in the advisory. Drivers should plan for slippery roads and bridges.

Because many trees still have their leaves, it won’t take much snow to start bringing down tree limbs, causing some power outages, especially north of Kansas City where heavier snowfall amounts are expected, according to the weather service.

Halloween is still looking to be bone-chilling cold, with highs climbing only to the mid-30s and tumbling into the 20s after the sun sets.

