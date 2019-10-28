Weather system will be a snowy troublemaker for Kansas City area starting Wednesday

Kansas City will get its first round of snow this season late Wednesday with up to two inches possible.

As one weather system moves out of the area Monday night, another is making its way towards the U.S.-Canadian border, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“That one is going to be a troublemaker for us as we head towards Wednesday, into Thursday,” he said.

It will start off with some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The rain-snow line will approach the metro throughout Wednesday, transforming into a wintry mix to snow by Wednesday evening.

“We’ll see how much of it can fall down Wednesday night and that’ll dictate whether or not we have to worry about accumulating snow here in Kansas City,” Lauria said.

Anything from a dusting to two inches is possible.

The system will wind down after daybreak Thursday.

Trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening will see dry, but cold weather with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills dropping into the 20s.

Looking ahead, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be nicer out.

“A lot going on weather-wise for the last few days of October,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.