Only 10 times has KC gotten measurable snow in October. Next week may be the 11th.

With Halloween just around the corner, the National Weather Service used words in social media posts that will likely send cold shivers down the spines of many in the Kansas City area.

Those words were “snow” and “next week.”

October snowfalls are a rarity, although not unheard of, in the metro area. Last year, .2 inches of snow fell on Oct. 14, which set the record for earliest measurable snowfall in Kansas City.

“There have been only 10 measurable snowfalls in October on KC’s 132-year period of record,” the weather service said in Facebook and Twitter posts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Only once did it happen in back-to-back years 1912 and 1913,” the post continued. “It could happen again . . . we’ll have to keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Are you ready??”

There’s uncertainty in the forecast, but a blast of cold air is expected early next week, which could be cold enough to turn any precipitation into snow, according to the weather service.

In addition, the metro area could see its coldest temperatures of the season with lows in the mid-20s Wednesday morning, giving Kansas City it’s first hard freeze.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

But prior to the possibility of snow, Kansas City will see below normal temperatures Thursday.

“Later on today, our temperatures aren’t really going to budge much,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We will be stuck in the 40s throughout the morning into the afternoon.”

Highs typically are in the 60s this time of year in Kansas City.

It will also be a very breezy morning before it becomes a less windy afternoon. There may be a few showers around but most people will remain dry, Ritter said.

Below normal temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend. No severe weather is expected.

“The bigger takeaway is the cool down heading our way next week,” Ritter said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP