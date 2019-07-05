Weather News
Will the holiday weekend be a washout? Flooding threat continues across KC area
PSA: Turn around don’t drown
The threat of flooding across the Kansas City area continues over the holiday weekend with scattered storms and showers, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
It is hard to predict exactly when the rains will come, but National Weather service meteorologists say the peak hours are likely in the afternoon and evening. Those hitting the road for Fourth of July weekend festivities and the Kansas City Airshow need to keep an eye out for flooded roadways.
While the drive out to festivities may be dry, drivers need to be cautious of flash flooding that can alter the route home, forecasters warned.
Due to a tropical air mass over the metro area the storms are expected to be “efficient rain makers” bringing over an inch or two of rain and flooding roadways.
Flash flood warnings are already in effect for parts of Western Missouri south of the metro area.
Severe weather is not expected in the weekend’s storms.
