Will the holiday weekend be a washout? Flooding threat continues across KC area

PSA: Turn around don't drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

The threat of flooding across the Kansas City area continues over the holiday weekend with scattered storms and showers, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

It is hard to predict exactly when the rains will come, but National Weather service meteorologists say the peak hours are likely in the afternoon and evening. Those hitting the road for Fourth of July weekend festivities and the Kansas City Airshow need to keep an eye out for flooded roadways.

While the drive out to festivities may be dry, drivers need to be cautious of flash flooding that can alter the route home, forecasters warned.

Due to a tropical air mass over the metro area the storms are expected to be “efficient rain makers” bringing over an inch or two of rain and flooding roadways.

Flash flood warnings are already in effect for parts of Western Missouri south of the metro area.

Flash Flood Warning including Pleasant Hill MO, Holden MO, East Lynne MO until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fF7Rs1wqdL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 5, 2019

Severe weather is not expected in the weekend’s storms.