Rain? What rain? The show goes on for KC RiverFest

KC RiverFest open after midday rain worried vendors and visitors on July Fourth

Imagine working for days, weeks — heck, months — to pull off an event sure to draw thousands.

And what does it take to ruin the efforts of hard-working KC RiverFest volunteers? A steady hard rain. A few lighting strikes. A deluge.

That was the fear in the early afternoon hours on July 4. But the skies cleared just in time for the fest— music, kids’ activities, food and more fun — to go on. Gates opened at just after 3 p.m. to an enthusiastic crowd.

Sure, many brought along umbrellas, because there’s always a chance of a repeat. But fans seem confident that by the time of the big fireworks event after dark, all will be bright, sparkling and impressively patriotic.