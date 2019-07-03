Local
What’s that whooshing sound in KC? Blue Angels are practicing for the air show
Days ahead of the 2019 Kansas City Air Show, people downtown were getting a glimpse Wednesday of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practicing for the big weekend event.
Even indoors, they could hear the sound of the jets.
Some have taken to Twitter to share videos and photos of jets zooming through the sky over the city in preparation for aerobatic performances and military jet demonstrations set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the performances are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on both days.
In addition to the Blue Angels, the show will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Air Force A-10 “Warthog” demonstration team and top-tier civilian performers.
Tickets for the show are available online or at the gate. Admission for active-duty military with a government ID is free. Veterans will receive a discount.
