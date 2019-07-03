What’s that whooshing sound in KC? Blue Angels are practicing for the air show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Miami Beach during the 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 25, 2019. mocner@miamiherald.com

Days ahead of the 2019 Kansas City Air Show, people downtown were getting a glimpse Wednesday of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practicing for the big weekend event.

Even indoors, they could hear the sound of the jets.

Some have taken to Twitter to share videos and photos of jets zooming through the sky over the city in preparation for aerobatic performances and military jet demonstrations set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the performances are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on both days.

Know what’s wild? Seeing the Blue Angels pass over and not expecting it. Have you seen them out over KC? pic.twitter.com/5Y90AvtuHq — KC Chamber (@kcchamber) July 3, 2019

Blue Angles out praticing for the Air Show this weekend. pic.twitter.com/u627bROkW9 — Billy III Sticks (@TR3Y_KC) July 3, 2019

Great way to start #FourthofJuly2019 weekend! Watching the ⁦@BlueAngels⁩ practice for the KC #airshow

God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/fNAgNy3Mq7 — Mike Racy (@MIAA_Racy) July 3, 2019

Getting an amazing view of a pretty cool air show at my job here in KC! #BlueAngels #AirShow #downtown #KC pic.twitter.com/3lKOj86DUT — Courtney Maurer (@cancerwarrior7) July 3, 2019

Obligatory @BlueAngels practice pic in @KCMO. Looking forward to the air show this weekend. pic.twitter.com/RowBxCY2aM — Jason Waldron (@WaldronKC) July 3, 2019

In addition to the Blue Angels, the show will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Air Force A-10 “Warthog” demonstration team and top-tier civilian performers.

Tickets for the show are available online or at the gate. Admission for active-duty military with a government ID is free. Veterans will receive a discount.