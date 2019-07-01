Rainy weather expected on July Fourth weekend, forecast says

What to do when your basement floods from rain (FILE VIDEO -- 2017) Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement. (Kansas City Star) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2017) Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement. (Kansas City Star)

It could be a rainy July Fourth this year, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Rain is expected to move into the area beginning Wednesday and continue throughout the holiday weekend.

No severe weather is expected, but rain showers mixed in with a few thunderstorms in the weather forecast mean any outdoor activities planned this weekend should include plenty of umbrellas and rain gear.

“It looks like we are going to be in a period where we are going to have showers and thunderstorms across the area,” said Chris Gitro, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Pleasant Hill. “The rain is going to persist through the holiday.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected this week with storm chances returning for the later half of the work week.



As for the evening of the 4th of July, at this time most will likely be dry, be can’t completely rule out a few storms in the region. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/juFKgYgQdg — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 1, 2019

It’ll be difficult to pinpoint what parts of the metro area will receive the most rain. The total amount of rain expected this week remains unknown.

However, the amount of rainfall in June was above normal, with roughly 7.64 inches of rain. The highest single-day rain total in June was 2.84 inches. So far this year, the area has recorded nearly 32 inches of rain, making 2019 the wettest year on record for Kansas City so far.

Not too shabby temp-wise for June, with a record low on June 11th & the 9th latest 90° day on record.



As for rain, we were above normal for the month (norm. = 5.23”). This keeps us in the lead for wettest year with 31.90” of rain through 6/30 (2nd place is 29.91” in 2001) #kcwx pic.twitter.com/8nTx6WSLzY — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 1, 2019

The forecast this week and for the weekend calls for on-and-off rain showers. Temperatures are expected to cool down a bit but the humid weather will continue Monday and Tuesday.

If you have plans outdoors, plan for rain, Gitro said.

“It’ll be kind of a wet pattern coming up here,” he said. “Bring an umbrella, remain vigilant and be aware.”