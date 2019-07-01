Weather News
Rainy weather expected on July Fourth weekend, forecast says
What to do when your basement floods from rain
It could be a rainy July Fourth this year, the National Weather Service said Monday.
Rain is expected to move into the area beginning Wednesday and continue throughout the holiday weekend.
No severe weather is expected, but rain showers mixed in with a few thunderstorms in the weather forecast mean any outdoor activities planned this weekend should include plenty of umbrellas and rain gear.
“It looks like we are going to be in a period where we are going to have showers and thunderstorms across the area,” said Chris Gitro, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Pleasant Hill. “The rain is going to persist through the holiday.”
It’ll be difficult to pinpoint what parts of the metro area will receive the most rain. The total amount of rain expected this week remains unknown.
However, the amount of rainfall in June was above normal, with roughly 7.64 inches of rain. The highest single-day rain total in June was 2.84 inches. So far this year, the area has recorded nearly 32 inches of rain, making 2019 the wettest year on record for Kansas City so far.
The forecast this week and for the weekend calls for on-and-off rain showers. Temperatures are expected to cool down a bit but the humid weather will continue Monday and Tuesday.
If you have plans outdoors, plan for rain, Gitro said.
“It’ll be kind of a wet pattern coming up here,” he said. “Bring an umbrella, remain vigilant and be aware.”
Comments