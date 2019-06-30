Missouri man missing, others injured after boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes.

A man was missing and several other people were injured after a boat crash Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported about 10 p.m. at the four-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake.

A 1990 Forumula boat headed downstream and a 2002 Formula headed upstream collided, according to a highway patrol report. Both boats sustained extensive damage.

Jason C. Russell, 39, of Eugene, Missouri, was missing after the crash, according to the patrol. He was a passenger on the 1990 Formula driven by Bradley Siebeneck of Holts Summit, who was injured in the crash. Also injured on that boat were passengers Brian Basham and Nathan Sneller, who was taken to a hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of the 2002 Formula, Kelly L. Wise, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, was injured, as was passenger Tammy Wise, also of Atlantic.