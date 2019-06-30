Dangerous heat wave ends Sunday in KC, but hot and muggy weather to persist into week

How to stay cool in extreme heat A message from Dr. Robin Ikeda, Acting Director of CDC's National Center for Environmental Health, on how you can prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A message from Dr. Robin Ikeda, Acting Director of CDC's National Center for Environmental Health, on how you can prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed.

The first dangerous heat wave of the summer will relent Sunday in the Kansas City area, but hot and muggy conditions will persist throughout the July Fourth week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Across the Kansas City region, heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s Sunday as temperatures once again reach the 90s. The heat index in the Kansas City metro area is expected to climb near, but remain under, 100 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for northern Missouri from 1 to 9 p.m. where heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees.

With this being the first heat wave of the summer, people are urged to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke due to overexertion and overexposure.

The upcoming Independence Day holiday week should be a bit cooler, with temperatures at or near 90 degrees in the metro area throughout the coming week. People headed outdoors for the holiday will still need to use precaution with the warm and muggy conditions, according to the weather service.

Daily heat index values will hover in the lower to middle 90s. Dew point values are expected to hover near 70 degrees throughout the week, according to the weather service.

The dew points are noteworthy because during the summer months the higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel. Dew point values less than or equal to 55 degrees mean that it will feel dry and comfortable. Dew points between 55 and 65 degrees mean that it will feel “sticky” with muggy evenings.

Above 65 degrees, there’s lots of moisture in the air and the heat will start becoming oppressive, according to the weather service.

The chance of thunderstorms returns Wednesday and continues into the weekend. None of the storms are expected to be severe.

Although July is expected to get off to a dry start, the early to middle part of the month will likely be on the wet side, which could slow recovery from flooding along local rivers and streams.

Temperatures, however, appear to be headed toward a cooler pattern, which should bring more comfortable conditions into the middle part of the month, according to the extended forecast from the weather service.

