Kansas City has already had almost a year’s worth of rain. More coming Sunday night.

Water levels at Indian Creek in Kansas City rose again after storms Saturday night and Sunday. More rain was expected in the weather forecast.

It’s been a wet year in Kansas City — the wettest on record to be exact.

As of Sunday morning, 31.89 inches of precipitation had fallen at Kansas City International Airport since the start of the year. That ranks 2019 as the wettest start of the year in the city’s history.

And with more rainstorms expected Sunday evening, that lead will only be extended, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Previously, 2001 was the wettest to this point in the year, when 29.91 inches of precipitation fell between Jan. 1 and June 23.

But that’s only part of the story. Precipitation for this year is fast approaching the normal precipitation for an entire year. Typically, Kansas City receives 38.86 inches of precipitation a year.

With 192 days still remaining, Kansas City is 7 inches shy of reaching the amount it typically receives in a normal year, according weather service. There is still half a year to go.

Other locations in the area that are experiencing wetter than normal starts to the year include St. Joseph at 20.53 inches of precipitation, which is 4.25 inches above normal, and Johnson County Executive Airport, at 24.55 inches, which is 5.24 inches above normal.

Also Sedalia has had 21.45 inches, which is 2.3 inches above normal, and Kirksville is at 35.62 inches, which is 17.64 inches above normal.

KC has received another 0.69" this morning moving our yearly total to 31.89". This moves us further into 1st on the wettest year on record thru 6/23. The normal for an entire year is 38.86" so we are 6.97" away from that with 192 days (over half the year) still to go!!! pic.twitter.com/2eff9njfqm — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 23, 2019

The extended forecast indicates that the Kansas City area won’t get a break from the rain. Near normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation will be likely for the end of June and the beginning of July, according to the weather service.

Kansas City still has a way to go to break the record for the wettest entire year. That record holds at 60.25 inches in 1961.