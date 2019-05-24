How storms headed for Kansas City might change your Memorial Day weekend plans

On Memorial Day, KC’s WWI Museum and Memorial remembers the fallen The National World War I Museum and Memorial is hosting a weekend of events and displays. For some veterans who have lost colleagues, it's a somber time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National World War I Museum and Memorial is hosting a weekend of events and displays. For some veterans who have lost colleagues, it's a somber time.

As Kansas City area residents and organizations prepare for a weekend of outdoor events and activities to kick off the summer, a storm system may change their plans in ways that are hard to predict.

“We have high confidence that we’ll have adverse weather all through the weekend,” said Al Pietrycha, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “Unfortunately exactly where or when is hard to pin down,”

Friday

The National Weather Service expected severe storms to come through the Kansas City metro Friday starting between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and extending into the evening and overnight hours.

Memorial Day Weekend at the WWI Museum, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the National WWI Museum and Memorial set museum admission at $5-$8 for the general public and free for veterans and active duty military. Friday’s events include a Flags of Forgotten Soldiers display, WWI research stations, and a letter-writing station. These will occur rain or shine.

Lawrence Busker Festival, 5 p.m., Downtown Lawrence

Storms are expected to hit shortly before the all-female street festival is set to start Friday night.

Director Richard Renner said the festivities will be moved inside to the Lawrence Arts Center Friday night if they are unable to stay outside. Musicians will perform at the Green House Cafe.

Those planning to attend should check the festival’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates.

Illuminated Waters, 6-10 p.m., Brush Creek

Illuminated Waters is canceled because of the weekend’s weather forecast. The giant puppet show planned for the event is postponed to Kansas City’s Big Picnic in July.

Royals vs. Yankees, 7:15 p.m., Kauffman Stadium

Storms are expected during the Friday night Royals game. According to their website, the team monitors weather before and during games and will cancel or postpone if they determine conditions are unsafe for fans or players.

If the game is postponed or canceled, fans are asked to hang on to their tickets.

“In the event that an event is canceled or postponed because of rain, inclement weather conditions, or other reasons beyond the control of the Royals, tickets will be subject to the Royals’ announced rainout policy for the specific Event,” the website said.

Saturday

Kansas City may see rain Saturday morning. Severe storms may roll in late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Memorial Day Weekend at WWI Museum, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Activities continue as on Friday. The Vietnam-era helicopter display, and vintage military vehicle displays were canceled because of the weather.

Food trucks are expected to be available throughout the day but are subject to the weather.

Lawrence Busker Festival, 1 p.m., Downtown Lawrence

The outdoor street festival may be hit by rain showers or severe thunderstorms during the performances in the afternoon and evening.

Renner said the festivities will be moved inside to the Lawrence Arts Center and Granada Saturday if they are unable to stay outside.

Royals vs. Yankees, 1:15 p.m., Kauffman Stadium

Rain showers or thunderstorms may be present during the game.

Sunday

Severe storms may hit late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Memorial Day Weekend at WWI Memorial, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In addition to the other weekend activities, a Wounded Warriors Family Support high-five tour vehicle display will occur all day. A craft-your-own-poppy table will be set up inside the museum at 11 a.m. These events are rain or shine.

Lawrence Busker Festival, 12 p.m., Downtown Lawrence

Severe storms may hit during the late afternoon and evening performances of the outdoor street festival. The performances again could be moved indoors.

Royals vs. Yankees, 1:15 p.m., Kauffman Stadium

Severe storms may arrive near the end of the game.

Bank of America Celebration at the Station, 3-10 p.m., Union Station

Severe storms may arrive late in the afternoon Sunday.

The Kansas City Symphony’s annual concert outside Union Station does not have a rainout date. Symphony spokesperson Beth Buchanan said Friday she did not expect weather to impede the concert.

Those planning to attend should monitor the symphony’s social media and website for updates.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle, 5 p.m., Children’s Mercy Park

Severe storms may hit late Sunday afternoon, around starting time for the Sporting KC game.

A Sporting KC spokesperson said players cannot be on the field if there is lightning within a five-mile radius of the stadium. The team will monitor radar ahead of the game and inform fans through social media and their website of any delays or postponements.

Monday

The National Weather Service says severe storms may hit Monday morning and then clear out.

Memorial Day Weekend at WWI Memorial, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Three events are scheduled to take place in the courtyard Monday. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 10 a.m., the Bell Tolling Ceremony is at noon, and a meet-and-greet with Casi Joy from NBC’s “The Voice” is at 12:30 p.m.

These events will be moved to the auditorium inside the museum if weather prevents them from being held outside.