Weather News
Storms, threat of more tornadoes and flooding, in KC region starting today
Drone footage shows homes, trees damaged by Missouri tornado
The Kansas City area is in for a stormy start to memorial day weekend, with a possibility for severe weather beginning as early as 3 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Storms are expected to start in Kansas and move into the metro area sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing hail up to 1.5 inches, 60-70 mph winds, flooding and a chance for tornadoes. The storms will the continue into the evening and overnight.
The storms could become severe anytime between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Al Pietrycha said.
“The tornado threat is not zero but it is lower than it has been the last few days,” Pietrycha said.
The threat for severe storms stretches throughout the Kansas City region, from Manhattan, Kansas, in the west to Columbia and Hannibal, Missouri in the east.
Pietrycha said the biggest concern is flash flooding and rain worsening current flooding along rivers.
He warned drivers not to stop under overpasses and to avoid hail during their evening commute. Drivers should pull over to the side of the road if visibility is too low to drive, he said.
Friday evening, he said, it is important for residents to have a plan and know where they will take shelter in the event of a severe storm or tornado.
Friday’s storms come just days after tornadoes devastated Jefferson City and Golden City in Missouri. Five tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Kansas Wednesday night.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the severe weather will continue at least through Tuesday.
