Royals-Yankees game postponed Friday. Here is the schedule for the three-game series

Lightning and rain move across Kauffman Stadium before Tuesday’s game A thunderstorm dropped rain and lightning across the metro area as it moved over the Truman Sports Complex prior to the start of Tuesday's Kansas City Royals versus Detroit Tigers baseball game at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A thunderstorm dropped rain and lightning across the metro area as it moved over the Truman Sports Complex prior to the start of Tuesday's Kansas City Royals versus Detroit Tigers baseball game at Kauffman Stadium.

The New York Yankees’ lone trip to Kauffman Stadium this season opened with a postponement.

Because of the severe thunderstorms in the forecast Friday, the opener of a three-game series was postponed and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Saturday.

The originally scheduled day game Saturday will remain a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The postponed game Friday will move to a 7:15 p.m. game Saturday. All tickets for Friday’s game will apply to the night game Saturday, when the team will also host its Buck Night promotion and fireworks show.

Jakob Junis, scheduled to start Friday, will throw the opener Saturday. Jorge Lopez will throw the back end of the doubleheader. Danny Duffy will start the finale Sunday, which is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.





More information on the Royals ticket policy is available at royals.com/weather.



