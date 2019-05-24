Sirens weren’t activated when a tornado hit a Kansas town early Friday

Jefferson City woman says tornado is a crisis for us Iasha Cannady was reeling after a large, destructive tornado tore through Jefferson City late Wednesday night. "This is a crisis for us," said Cannady, who was helping her sister salvage belongings from her badly damaged home on Jackson Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Iasha Cannady was reeling after a large, destructive tornado tore through Jefferson City late Wednesday night. "This is a crisis for us," said Cannady, who was helping her sister salvage belongings from her badly damaged home on Jackson Street.

The National Weather Service is investigating why a warning wasn’t issued in Marysville, Kansas, when a tornado hit the city early Friday morning.

The tornado developed on the southwest side of the town and went through the town about 3:45 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Baerg said. The EF-1 tornado was about 50 yards in width and produced winds of 105 mph.

It dissipated about five miles northeast of Marysville, a town of about 3,300 sitting 60 miles north of Manhattan.

The main source of damage was from trees. A 3,000-gallon gasoline tank was also tossed, Baerg said.

One home to the east sustained roof damage and damage to a shed.

No injuries were reported.

Baerg said sirens didn’t go off because a warning wasn’t in effect. He said they are reviewing radar and other data to see what happened and ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

The weather forecast for eastern Kansas and the Kansas City region calls for thunderstorms Friday, with chances for severe weather through the Memorial Day weekend.