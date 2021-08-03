Elections

Check out the election results for contested races in Johnson County

In this August 2020 file photo, election worker Andrew Presnal (left) assists voter Tia Mirocke at the voting machine as she voted in the Johnson County election in Mission, Kansas.
In this August 2020 file photo, election worker Andrew Presnal (left) assists voter Tia Mirocke at the voting machine as she voted in the Johnson County election in Mission, Kansas.

August 2021 primary election

The candidates and issues for the August 2021 primary election in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

These returns will be updated.

Top two vote-getters in each race will compete in the November general election

OVERLAND PARK MAYOR

Clay Norkey 2189

Curt Skoog 3025

Faris Farassati 2541

Mike Czinege 3179

OVERLAND PARK CITY COUNCIL

Ward 1

Carol R. Merritt 142

Logan Heley 784

Michael Czerniewski 50

Ryan Spencer 247

Ward 2

Melissa Cheatham 1064

Roger Tarbutton 504

Tony Medina 228

Ward 4

Scott Mosher 655

Stacie Gram 536

Ty Gardner 397

Ward 5

Amy Goodman-Long 217

Sam Passer 802

Sheila Rodriguez 607

EDGERTON MAYOR

Brent Carroll 3

Donald Roberts 12

Jeremy E. Seifert 1

Tyler Winkleman

LENEXA CITY COUNCIL

Ward 3

Corey Hunt 423

Gael A. Wheeler 24

Laura Hill 57

Melanie Arroyo 426

Ward 4

Craig K. Denny 461

Hophine Bwosinde 106

Scott Callaway 197

MERRIAM CITY COUNCIL

Ward 2

Amy Rider 118

Nancy Hammond 62

Richard ‘Rick’ Gendvil 28

OLATHE CITY COUNCIL

At-Large

David Laughter 952

Dean Vakas 4415

Kevin P. Gilmore 4155

Ward 3

Benjamin Nogueras, Jr. 493

Dustin Fuller 121

Larry Brown 149

LeEtta Felter 729

Luciana Ortega-Garcia 53

Wayne Janner 803

USD 233 OLATHE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Member 3

J. Ryan Campbell 301

Jennifer Gilmore 496

Julie Steele 1028

Stephen Todd 30

Tiffany Seaman 116

