Elections
Check out the election results for contested races in Johnson County
More from the series
August 2021 primary election
The candidates and issues for the August 2021 primary election in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Expand All
These returns will be updated.
Top two vote-getters in each race will compete in the November general election
OVERLAND PARK MAYOR
Clay Norkey 2189
Curt Skoog 3025
Faris Farassati 2541
Mike Czinege 3179
OVERLAND PARK CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1
Carol R. Merritt 142
Logan Heley 784
Michael Czerniewski 50
Ryan Spencer 247
Ward 2
Melissa Cheatham 1064
Roger Tarbutton 504
Tony Medina 228
Ward 4
Scott Mosher 655
Stacie Gram 536
Ty Gardner 397
Ward 5
Amy Goodman-Long 217
Sam Passer 802
Sheila Rodriguez 607
EDGERTON MAYOR
Brent Carroll 3
Donald Roberts 12
Jeremy E. Seifert 1
Tyler Winkleman
LENEXA CITY COUNCIL
Ward 3
Corey Hunt 423
Gael A. Wheeler 24
Laura Hill 57
Melanie Arroyo 426
Ward 4
Craig K. Denny 461
Hophine Bwosinde 106
Scott Callaway 197
MERRIAM CITY COUNCIL
Ward 2
Amy Rider 118
Nancy Hammond 62
Richard ‘Rick’ Gendvil 28
OLATHE CITY COUNCIL
At-Large
David Laughter 952
Dean Vakas 4415
Kevin P. Gilmore 4155
Ward 3
Benjamin Nogueras, Jr. 493
Dustin Fuller 121
Larry Brown 149
LeEtta Felter 729
Luciana Ortega-Garcia 53
Wayne Janner 803
USD 233 OLATHE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Member 3
J. Ryan Campbell 301
Jennifer Gilmore 496
Julie Steele 1028
Stephen Todd 30
Tiffany Seaman 116
Comments