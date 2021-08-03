Elections

Check out the final unofficial results for contested races in Wyandotte County

By

Wyandotte County voters took to the voting booths Tuesday to decide races for city and county government, three school boards and other positions.
Fred Matamoros MCT

August 2021 primary election

The candidates and issues for the August 2021 primary election in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Top two vote-getters in each race will compete in the November general election.

UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, KANSAS MAYOR

David Alvey 3405

Daran Duffy 963

Tyrone Garner 3465

Chris Steineger 2649

Janice (Grant) Witt 1762

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS District 2 At-Large

Tom Burroughs 2247

Claudine Sanders 1218

J. Michael Tiner-Mackey 610

District 1

Gayle. E. Townsend 707

Lisa Walker-Yeager 274

Melvin Williams 390

District 5

Latorua ‘Torrie’ Chin 662

Eleanor Morales Clark 697

Mike Kane 2085

District 8

Andrew Davis 535

Geoffrey Kump 320

Tscher ‘Cece’ Manck 117

Jane W. Philbrook 443

Diana Whittington 299

