Elections
Check out the final unofficial results for contested races in Wyandotte County
More from the series
August 2021 primary election
The candidates and issues for the August 2021 primary election in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Expand All
Top two vote-getters in each race will compete in the November general election.
UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, KANSAS MAYOR
David Alvey 3405
Daran Duffy 963
Tyrone Garner 3465
Chris Steineger 2649
Janice (Grant) Witt 1762
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS District 2 At-Large
Tom Burroughs 2247
Claudine Sanders 1218
J. Michael Tiner-Mackey 610
District 1
Gayle. E. Townsend 707
Lisa Walker-Yeager 274
Melvin Williams 390
District 5
Latorua ‘Torrie’ Chin 662
Eleanor Morales Clark 697
Mike Kane 2085
District 8
Andrew Davis 535
Geoffrey Kump 320
Tscher ‘Cece’ Manck 117
Jane W. Philbrook 443
Diana Whittington 299
Comments