Historic number of women in Kansas ran for congress: A look at 2nd, 3rd District races

Kansas saw a historic number of women running for congress in 2020. All five Democratic candidates for House and Senate were women, as was the Republican nominee for the 3rd Congressional District.

In Wyandotte, Johnson and Miami counties, voters will chose between incumbent Congresswoman Sharice Davids and businesswoman Amanda Adkins.

Regardless of votes Tuesday, Kansas’ 2nd congressional district will have a new congressperson next year, either State Treasurer Jake LaTurner or Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Before polls opened in Kansas Tuesday, more than 800,000 Kansans had already voted, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. With polls closing at 7 p.m., the office anticipates a record breaking year for voter turnout.

Adkins, the third district Republican candidate, faced an uphill battle as she entered the general election behind in fundraising. As election day neared, FiveThirtyEight gave her increasingly small odds of unseating Davids.

Davids raised and spent roughly $3 million more than Adkins by October 14. According to the most recent FEC data, Davids reached the final stretch of the election with $673,000 compared to Adkins’ $259,000.

University of Kansas political science professor, Patrick Miller, said Johnson County has seen more change in its voting patterns than Kansas’ other three congressional districts.

“The third is like a poster child for a stereotypical suburban district right now that has actually been trending Democratic slowly for two decades and then kicked into high gear when Donald Trump got elected,” he said.

In order to win, Miller said, Adkins will need to have persuaded multiple Joe Biden voters to support her.

The gap between the candidates was further accentuated in September when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce opted to endorse Davids over Adkins, an executive at health IT giant, Cerner.

The chamber, which usually endorses Republicans, endorsed Davids along with 29 other Democrats. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce president, Alan Cobb, criticized the chamber’s decision as lacking local input.

Adkins, a longtime GOP insider ran for office for the first time after years working behind the scenes as the chairman of the Kansas GOP, on the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and on Former Governor Sam Brownback’s Senate Staff.

Throughout her campaign she highlighted her experience at Cerner as a key asset in her ability to confront questions of economic and healthcare policies while drawing criticism for her connections to Brownback, whose tax policies triggered a budget crisis.

In ads and debates, Adkins presented Davids as a radical liberal despite the Democratic congresswoman’s claims of bipartisanship.

Voters arriving at the polls on the first day of advanced voting in Miami County were often voting down the party line, influenced by their opinions of President Donald Trump.

Linda Lewis, a Miami County voter, said she planned on voting for Amanda Adkins because she was the “lesser of two evils.” Davids, she said, was far too liberal for her, but something about Adkins just “doesn’t sit right” with her.

“I’m too old fashioned and don’t like the way the country is going,” Lewis said.

Miller said he expected Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, in Eastern Kansas, to be the state’s closest contest for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Though the district is usually Republican, it went for Democrats in the last two gubernatorial races.

“It typically is a district where Republicans have that 20 point advantage,” he said. “In a year like 2020 there’s a strong potential for them to under perform.”

State Treasurer LaTurner won the Republican nomination to take on Topeka Mayor De La Isla after beating incumbent first term congressman Steve Watkins, who is now charged with voter fraud, in the primary.

Heading into election night De La Isla had a slight fundraising lead on LaTurner with $612 thousand left on hand compared to LaTurner’s $344 thousand. FiveThirtyEight election projections, However, gave the Republican from Galena, Kan., a 90% chance at winning the election.

In order for De La Isla to win, Miller said, she would need to win by high margins in the typically Democratic Douglas and Shawnee counties while drawing a larger piece of the vote in typically Republican Leavenworth and Crawford counties.

LaTurner received support from national Republican leadership, including house majority leader Kevin McCarthy who visited the 2nd District casting LaTurner as a rising star in the party.

At 32 LaTurner could become one of the youngest members of Congress after rising through the ranks of Kansas politics, first spending two terms as a state senator before becoming treasurer.

If elected, De La Isla would be Kansas’s first Latinx congressperson. Born in New York and raised in Puerto Rico, the mayor has spoken of her experiences with homelessness, domestic violence and cancer.

Throughout the race LaTurner repeatedly accused De La Isla of being a radical masquerading as a moderate.

He distorted facts in advertisements to claim that the mayor was actively defunding the Topeka police.

Kansas’ 4th Congressional District incumbent Ron Estes is facing a challenge from Democrat Laura Lombard. In the 1st district, Republican Tracy Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett are competing to fill Congressman Roger Marshall’s seat.