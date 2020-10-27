A guide to Kansas elections: What to know about Bollier, Marshall and the US House races

Kansas and Missouri voters — those who haven’t already voted by mail — will face a long list of decisions Tuesday. Kansans will pick a new U.S. Senator and Missourians, a governor. All 12 of the states’ U.S. House seats are on the ballot, along with state lawmakers, county commissioners and prosecutors.

To help you out, we’ve put together this election guide for Kansas. A Missouri guide can be found here.

WHEN: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas. If you’re in line at closing time, you’re entitled to vote.

WHERE: In Kansas, you can go to VoterView at the Kansas Secretary of State site to find your polling place.

WHAT: You’ll need government-issued ID no matter where you vote. Check here for details in Kansas. If you come to the polls without proper ID, the state has procedures for casting provisional ballots that will allow you time to produce a valid ID.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are stories we’ve published about the key races on the ballot:

U.S. Senate candidates

More stories

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bollier vs. Marshall debates

Kansas 3rd District — Davids vs. Adkins

Kansas 2nd District — De La Isla vs. LaTurner

Endorsements

More information about the candidates and ballot questions can be found in The Star’s Voter Guide.