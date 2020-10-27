Kansas City Star Logo
Elections

A guide to Kansas elections: What to know about Bollier, Marshall and the US House races

By KC Star Staff

Kansas and Missouri voters — those who haven’t already voted by mail — will face a long list of decisions Tuesday. Kansans will pick a new U.S. Senator and Missourians, a governor. All 12 of the states’ U.S. House seats are on the ballot, along with state lawmakers, county commissioners and prosecutors.

To help you out, we’ve put together this election guide for Kansas. A Missouri guide can be found here.

WHEN: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas. If you’re in line at closing time, you’re entitled to vote.

WHERE: In Kansas, you can go to VoterView at the Kansas Secretary of State site to find your polling place.

WHAT: You’ll need government-issued ID no matter where you vote. Check here for details in Kansas. If you come to the polls without proper ID, the state has procedures for casting provisional ballots that will allow you time to produce a valid ID.

Here are stories we’ve published about the key races on the ballot:

What you need to know for Kansas elections

U.S. Senate candidates

How would Bollier vote in U.S. Senate? Here are some key votes from her time in Topeka

Is Marshall plan really Marshall’s? It bears striking resemblance to Georgia senator’s

Supreme Court fight intensifies abortion debate in Kansas as Marshall and Bollier clash

Dr. Marshall vs. Dr. Bollier: Kansas Senate race offers sharp contrast on health policy

Moderate Kansas Republicans likely hold the balance in Bollier-Marshall Senate contest

As COVID-19 rages, Barbara Bollier melds politics and medicine in campaign for Senate

More stories

Democrat Bollier confuses Patriot Act with trade policy in call with Kansas farmers

Bollier campaign volunteers sign confidentiality agreements to prevent ‘interference’

Three months after peaceful protest in Kansas town, Marshall revives rumors of violence

Roger Marshall was convicted of reckless driving in 2008. Here’s how it was erased

Marshall pushed to aid physician-owned hospitals. His wife profited from land under them

Bollier vs. Marshall debates

Bollier and Marshall square off in Wichita showdown as Senate race nears finish

Marshall and Bollier clash on Supreme Court, trade barbs in Kansas Senate debate

Kansas 3rd District — Davids vs. Adkins

Davids took Kansas politics by surprise in 2018. Will she prove she’s here to stay?

Seen as an underdog, Amanda Adkins on the attack in debate against Sharice Davids

Adkins warns Kansans of riots and ‘dangerous forces.’ Critics say that’s not reality

U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a GOP-leaning group, endorses Democrat Davids in Kansas race

Davids and Adkins spar on COVID-19, health care policy in final 3rd District debate

Kansas 2nd District — De La Isla vs. LaTurner

Topeka Mayor De La Isla launches bid for Congress, filling Democratic void in race

LaTurner ousts incumbent Watkins in Kansas 2nd District after voter fraud charges

Topeka mayor outraises incumbent Republican Watkins in Kansas congressional race

In sign of GOP division, former Gov. Colyer urges LaTurner to run for Watkins’ seat

Kansas 2nd District congressional candidates scuffle over police reform in debate

Endorsements

The KC Star’s recommendations for Kansas in the Nov. 3 general election

More information about the candidates and ballot questions can be found in The Star’s Voter Guide.

