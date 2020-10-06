Being informed matters

Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce

As the leading voice for Kansas businesses, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce pays close attention to how our federal and state government officials lead and what policies they support.

We advocate for laws and regulations that encourage job growth, and fight against those that increase the burden on Kansas businesses and hurt our state’s economy. We fight for all businesses and industries, no matter the number of employees they have nor the goods and services they provide. Every job is important.

The Kansas Chamber works hard to ensure voters know who the pro-jobs candidates are so they can elect leaders committed to helping our state’s businesses and economy thrive.

That is why it was surprising when the U.S. Chamber in Washington, D.C., recommended to its political board that it endorse U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, among others in Congress who share a similar business adverse record.

The U.S. Chamber made this recommendation without any input from the Kansas Chamber, local chambers, nor Kansas businesses more familiar with the needs and challenges of the state’s business environment. This same endorsement scenario played out in multiple states.

Should an endorsement by a national organization matter to voters in Kansas and other states? Frankly, in this case in Kansas, it shouldn’t. Because unfortunately, the U.S. Chamber failed to consider the full measure of an elected official’s voting record as well as the other candidates in the race.

The U.S. Chamber claims it supports businesses but failed to consider Davids’ votes and actions on key business issues and their negative bearing on businesses. For instance, she cosponsored H.R. 2474, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would invalidate state right-to-work laws, allow for the overturning of secret ballot elections where employees decline union representation, and overturn foundational provisions in current labor law.

Davids also voted in favor of eliminating the affordable option of short-term health plans with H.R. 987, and for increasing the regulatory burden on small businesses by requiring them to file annual reports with the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in H.R. 2513. She also supported legislation that required equal wages for unequal work in H.R. 7, which would have disruptive impacts on employers, especially small businesses, increased their legal liabilities and led to the loss of jobs in our state.

Two of the country’s leading national business advocacy organizations scored Davids’ record on supporting businesses. The National Federation of Small Businesses scored her at 33% and the National Retail Federation gave her 67%, while the rest of Kansas’ U.S. House delegation scored 100% from both groups.

To my knowledge, the U.S. Chamber made no effort to understand Davids’ opponent, Amanda Adkins, and her unwavering support of the Kansas business community. Adkins is a longtime business executive in the health care industry, partnering closely with employers and health care professionals to improve health outcomes and to reduce health care costs for businesses and employees.

Adkins is a strong advocate for pro-jobs policies and issues. She worked diligently with the Kansas Chamber, serving on the chamber’s board of directors and executive committee, to ensure businesses in our state had a competitive environment so they could thrive and invest in their employees and communities. She is a business executive who understands business issues.

Her firsthand experience as a business leader gives Amanda an in-depth understanding of the challenges and obstacles businesses face when dealing with over-burdensome government regulations and trying to keep their doors open, something that is dearly needed in Washington, D.C.

The Kansas Chamber had hoped Davids’ voting record would have been more business friendly. That is why when we learned of the U.S. Chamber’s intention to endorse her for reelection for appearances more than substance, we asked the national organization to remain neutral in this race. Unfortunately, it ignored local input and did not.

Being informed matters. When Kansas voters consider who to support in the 3rd Congressional District, the Kansas business community asks they look to the candidate who has real-life experience growing jobs.

Alan Cobb is president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.