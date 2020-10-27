Kansas City Star Logo
A guide to Missouri elections: What to know about the races for governor and Congress

By KC Star Staff

Kansas and Missouri voters — those who haven’t already voted by mail — will face a long list of decisions Tuesday. Kansans will pick a new U.S. Senator and Missourians, a governor. All 12 of the states’ U.S. House seats are on the ballot, along with state lawmakers, county commissioners and prosecutors.

To help you out, we’ve put together this election guide for Missouri. A Kansas guide can be found here.

WHEN: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri. If you’re in line at closing time, you’re entitled to vote.

WHERE: In Missouri, To find your polling place, sample ballots and other information, check the websites of the Missouri Secretary of State, or your own local voting authority. If you live in the Kansas City, Missouri, portion of Jackson County, you can look up polling locations at the Kansas City Election Board site.

WHAT: You’ll need government-issued ID no matter where you vote. Check here for Missouri. If you come to the polls without proper ID, the state has procedures for casting provisional ballots that will allow you time to produce a valid ID.

Here are stories we’ve published about the key races on the ballot:

What you need to know for Missouri elections

Missouri governor’s race | The candidates

‘It would not be received well.’ A Gov. Galloway would face heavy Republican headwinds

‘From day one.’ Missouri Gov. Mike Parson focuses on past in fight for political future

Parson campaigns on falling COVID-19 death rate. But more Missourians are dying now

Galloway, in final stretch, pitches health reform as virus spreads through Missouri

Fact check: Has Galloway ‘recovered’ wasted Missouri taxpayer money as ad claims?

After having COVID-19, Parson shows no signs of reconsidering position on mask order

Nicole Galloway keeps ‘showing up’ in Kansas City. Will KC voters show up for her?

Missouri Gov. Parson, like Trump, bets campaign against ‘lawlessness’ will win votes

Medicaid expansion, approved by Missouri voters, continues to divide Parson, Galloway

Missouri governor’s race | The debates

Parson, Galloway try to land jabs in debate dominated by fights over crime and COVID

Fact-checker site: What Parson and Galloway got right (and wrong) in MO Gov. debate

Missouri Congressional races

Congressional race in St. Louis suburbs is a toss-up. What about the rest of Missouri?

Longtime St. Louis Rep. Lacy Clay unseated by Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush

Fears of lawlessness and disgust with Trump clash in suburban St. Louis toss-up race

Endorsements

The KC Star’s recommendations for Missouri in the Nov. 3 general election

More information about the candidates and ballot questions can be found in The Star’s Voter Guide.

