A guide to Missouri elections: What to know about the races for governor and Congress

Kansas and Missouri voters — those who haven’t already voted by mail — will face a long list of decisions Tuesday. Kansans will pick a new U.S. Senator and Missourians, a governor. All 12 of the states’ U.S. House seats are on the ballot, along with state lawmakers, county commissioners and prosecutors.

To help you out, we’ve put together this election guide for Missouri. A Kansas guide can be found here.

WHEN: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri. If you’re in line at closing time, you’re entitled to vote.

WHERE: In Missouri, To find your polling place, sample ballots and other information, check the websites of the Missouri Secretary of State, or your own local voting authority. If you live in the Kansas City, Missouri, portion of Jackson County, you can look up polling locations at the Kansas City Election Board site.

WHAT: You’ll need government-issued ID no matter where you vote. Check here for Missouri. If you come to the polls without proper ID, the state has procedures for casting provisional ballots that will allow you time to produce a valid ID.

Here are stories we’ve published about the key races on the ballot:

Missouri governor’s race | The candidates

Missouri governor’s race | The debates

Missouri Congressional races

Endorsements

More information about the candidates and ballot questions can be found in The Star’s Voter Guide.