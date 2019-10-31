Podcast: Kansas City will decide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or The Paseo?

The Kansas City Council voted to rename The Paseo for Martin Luther King, Jr. Now the issue will appear on the city’s ballot during the Nov. 5 election as Question 5. akite@kcstar.com

Kansas City residents will vote on whether to restore The Paseo, a historic boulevard that was renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The issue, put on the ballot by petition, will appear as Question 5. The Star’s politics editor, Bill Turque, joins Deep Background to examine the decision put before voters and what implications it may have down the road. Dave Helling and Leah Becerra co-host.

Deep Background is a weekly news and politics podcast from The Kansas City Star. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

For further reading:

