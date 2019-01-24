After months of delay, Kansas City Council renames The Paseo for Martin Luther King

Nearly 51 years after his assassination and during the week of the national holiday that bears his name, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will have a street named after him in Kansas City.

In a 8-4 vote on Thursday the Kansas City Council voted to rename The Paseo, a 10-mile boulevard that runs through the city’s east side, for King.

The name, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on The Paseo” had previously been suggested as a compromise, but the council voted to rename the street, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.”

Members approved the measure after a contentious months-long debate over what Kansas City landmark should bear King’s name and whether residents and business owners along The Paseo had been properly consulted. Proponents argued that it was time the city had a street named after the civil rights icon because Kansas City is among the largest cities without one.

“We have overcome a borderline regressive electoral body that almost didn’t do this, but we thank god for the progressive leaders on this council that rose up today and are a reflection of what one Kansas City can look like,” said Vernon Howard Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, one of the chief proponents of the name change.





He added: “These folks that voted yes are folks that embody a political ideology of progressivism, of unity, of oneness, and it’s that kind of political ideology that can take our city from being two cities to one city.”

The Paseo debate started early last year when the Board of Parks and Recreation, which oversees the city’s boulevards, rebuffed an attempt to suggest renaming The Paseo.

When the ministers, led by the local chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Confrerence (SCLC) began collecting signatures to put the question on the August or November 2018 ballot, Mayor Sly James formed a citizens commission to hold public hearings and make recommendations on sites that could be named for the civil rights leader.

Based on feedback from residents, the panel favored the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport. As second and third options, it recommended 63rd Street — an east-west thoroughfare that cuts through majority-white neighborhoods before crossing Troost Avenue, the city’s historic racial dividing line — and The Paseo.

After the SCLC failed to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, Lucas attached an amendment renaming The Paseo to Councilman Scott Taylor’s “Revive the East Side” ordinance. But it was stripped out before passage.

Since then, several efforts to hold a City Council vote have stalled. Lucas suggested naming the street “Martin Luther King Jr. on The Paseo,” rather than dropping the Paseo name entirely.

Council members have asked the proponents to collect more community input on the issue, out of concern that the residents and businesses along the street don’t want it renamed.

James broke a tie in November between council members who wanted to hold the ordinance for more public engagement and those who wanted the debate to come to a close and to vote on the issue.