Who will replace Roberts? Deep Background takes an early look at Kansas’ Senate race

Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas
Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas File photo

Lead political reporter Jason Hancock joins co-hosts Dave Helling and Leah Becerra to talk about Kansas’ 2020 Senate race to replace Sen. Pat Roberts. We look at what’s going on with Mike Pompeo, Kris Kobach, Susan Wagle, Roger Marshall, Barbara Bollier and much more.

For further reading:

‘The big enchilada’: Sebelius, backing Bollier, holds power with Kansas Democrats

Kobach’s campaign paid Kansan known to post racist comments on white nationalist site

Democrat Barry Grissom drops out of Kansas Senate race, endorses Bollier

Dave Helling: Is Democrat Barbara Bollier rooting for Kris Kobach in GOP Senate race? She should be

