Government & Politics
Who will replace Roberts? Deep Background takes an early look at Kansas’ Senate race
Lead political reporter Jason Hancock joins co-hosts Dave Helling and Leah Becerra to talk about Kansas’ 2020 Senate race to replace Sen. Pat Roberts. We look at what’s going on with Mike Pompeo, Kris Kobach, Susan Wagle, Roger Marshall, Barbara Bollier and much more.
