Deep Background podcast on vaping: What we know, what we don’t know and more

Vaping has become a national concern. AP Photo

Two people have died in Kansas and one person has died in Missouri from a mysterious vaping-related illness. The same illness has resulted in hundreds of cases nationwide.

But what do we really know about vaping or what’s causing people to become ill? Healthcare reporter Lisa Gutierrez joins co-hosts Dave Helling and Leah Becerra to talk about what we know about vaping so far and how people are reacting to the latest headlines.

