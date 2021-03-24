Missouri AG Eric Schmitt launches U.S. Senate bid, sets up primary fight with Greitens

For the second time in three days, a Missouri Republican went on Fox News to launch a bid for U.S. Senate.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt formally declared his candidacy Wednesday on Fox & Friends, known as the favorite morning show of former President Donald Trump.

The announcement was widely anticipated. Schmitt was one of state attorneys general most heavily involved in the failed effort to contest the 2020 presidential election. He has also signed onto early lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration, including a court challenge last week to Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens launched his campaign Monday. Both Republicans have made explicit appeals to Trump, whose endorsement is likely to be a key factor in the primary race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Schmitt invoked Trump’s name in a statement released by his campaign minutes after the interview.

“I am fighting every day to protect and defend our constitution in my service to Missourians as their Attorney General. I fought alongside President Trump in defending election integrity, championing pro-growth economic policy, protecting our energy independence and standing up to radical prosecutors who have allowed violent crime to rule our cities,” Schmitt said, referencing his unsuccessful efforts to gain concurrent jurisdiction in St. Louis murder cases.

Schmitt, 45, was elected state treasurer in 2016. He was appointed attorney general in 2019 by Gov. Mike Parson after fellow Republican Josh Hawley’s election to the U.S. Senate. He was elected to a full term last year.