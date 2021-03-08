Roy Blunt won’t run for reelection in 2022, sets up high-stakes race to replace

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced he will retire at the end of his current term, setting up a high stakes race to replace him in 2022.

Blunt, 71, announced his decision in a YouTube video Monday morning, reflecting on his long journey from Greene County Clerk to two-term U.S. senator.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” Blunt said in a statement.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.”

Blunt was appointed Greene County Clerk in 1973, the same year President Joe Biden arrived in Washington as a member of the U.S. Senate. After 12 years as clerk, Blunt was elected the top election official in Missouri and served two terms as Missouri secretary of state.

He was elected to the U.S. House in 1996 and eventually rose to the position of House majority whip during George W. Bush’s presidency. Blunt’s family followed him into politics and his son Matt Blunt was elected to one term as Missouri governor in 2004.

The elder Blunt jumped from the House to the Senate in the 2010 election. He survived a close re-election contest in 2016 against then-Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, winning by less than 3 percentage points.

Blunt is the No. 4 Republican in the Senate. His announcement follows a string of retirement announcements from other senior Republicans, including Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, all of whom will retire at the end of the current term.

Blunt’s retirement will set up a scramble to replace him, similar to what happened in Kansas in 2020 with the retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton and Kansas City activist Timothy Shepard are already pursuing the Democratic nomination, but the race for the GOP nomination promises to be even more crowded.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe have all successfully run on a statewide ballot and would be contenders for the seats.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who left office in 2018 amid multiple scandals, has also hinted at a potential run for Blunt’s seat.

But there’s also a chance for outsider candidates in a state with a strong populist bent. A Missouri GOP operative floated NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, a Missouri native, as another potential candidate.

Blunt opposed fellow Missouri GOP Sen Josh Hawley’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which could have potentially made him vulnerable to a primary challenge from a candidate aligned with former President Donald Trump.

This story is developing.