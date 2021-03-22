Greitens announces bid for U.S. Senate three years after resigning MO governor’s office

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate Monday evening — three years after resigning in face of a string of scandals.

After weeks of speculation, Greitens confirmed on Fox News that he would pursue retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat in 2022. He launched a campaign website in coordination with his Fox appearance.

“I’ve been so encouraged by the people of Missouri that I’m happy announce tonight that I’m running for the United States Senate to continue serving the people of Missouri,” Greitens told host Bret Baier.

“The people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate,” Greitens said.

He rattled off a list of accomplishments from his short tenure as governor, but he glossed overs the scandals that caused him to resign midway through his second year in office.

Greitens, a Republican former Navy SEAL, stepped down from office in 2018 in face of his likely impeachment by the GOP-led Missouri House.

He faced allegations that he photographed a woman nude without her consent in 2015 in an effort to keep from speaking about an extramarital affair. An investigation by the Missouri House uncovered additional allegations of sexual and physical abuse against the woman, who Greitens’ hairdresser.

Greitens, who announced a divorce last year, has admitted to the affair, but has repeatedly denied claims of blackmail and violent sexual abuse. Greitens was charged with felony invasion of privacy in St. Louis, but the case was dropped a day before trial.

Facing an unrelated felony charge of computer tampering related to an investigation of the charity he founded, Greitens negotiated a deal with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to drop the case in exchange for leaving the governor’s office.

This is a developing story.