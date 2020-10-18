Miss going to the movies? AMC will rent you a theater for $99. Here’s what to know

The coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to movie theaters.

At the onset, theaters across the country closed, movie releases were rolled back and popcorn was left uneaten. But if you’re anxious to get back in front of the big screen, AMC Theatres has some very good news: It’s hosting private screenings.

AMC locations across the U.S. are renting out their theaters for private showings from a list of 17 movies, the company said on its website.

The best part? Pricing starts at $99.

Each screening is capped at 20 people and masks are required for everyone in attendance, AMC said.

Movies include Halloween classics such as “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as well as old favorites including “Jurassic Park” and “Shrek.”

Pricing for new blockbusters such as “Tenet” and “The New Mutants” starts at $149.

You can see the full film lineup here.

To book a theater, fill out this online form with your preferred date, time and film. You’ll also be able to choose your location from the list of participating AMC theaters.

The move comes just days after the Kansas-based chain told investors it could run out of cash by the end of 2020, The Kansas City Star reported. AMC said it was suffering due to delayed film releases.

AMC theaters are still closed in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington State, which includes some of the company’s most profitable locations, according to The Star.

But AMC isn’t the only theater giant struggling.

Earlier this month, Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced it would temporarily close all 536 Regal locations in the U.S. after news broke that the latest James Bond installment “No Time to Die” was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, McClatchy News previously reported.

Cineworld said it needed blockbusters to give theatergoers “the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19,” according to McClatchy.

The company said it would monitor the situation and announce reopenings once there’s more “concrete guidance” in key markets.