Kansas City’s AMC may run out of cash by year’s end, as studios delay releasing films

An AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich., Friday, May 8, 2020. AP

AMC Theatres said it may run out of cash by the end of the year as both supply and demand for moviegoing remains limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leawood-based chain warned investors in an SEC filing Tuesday morning that its existing cash would be “largely depleted” by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The company said it continues to suffer from delayed studio releases: several films scheduled for theater releases in the last quarter of this year have been delayed to next year or moved to streaming services.

AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, has resumed operations at a majority of its nearly 600 U.S. theaters. Rival Cineworld Group, parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced last week it would close all 536 of its U.S. theaters, just days after the theater debut of the newest James Bond film was delayed yet again.

In its filing on Tuesday, the company said it would explore additional debt and equity financing options, further negotiate with landlords, look at potential asset sales and joint venture or other arrangements with existing partners.

“There is a significant risk that these potential sources of liquidity will not be realized or that they will be insufficient to generate the material amounts of additional liquidity that would be required until the Company is able to achieve more normalized levels of operating revenues,” the company filing said.

AMC theaters that remain closed are primarily in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington State, and include some of the company’s most profitable locations.

The chain has already taken several drastic measures to cut costs, including furloughing every corporate employee, eliminating non-healthcare benefits like 401(k) matching and sought to defer or renegotiate movie theater rents with landlords.

In April, AMC announced plans to raise $500 million in a private debt offering as speculation of a possible bankruptcy reorganization swirled.

AMC executives this summer warned investors of “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue through the coronavirus pandemic. But CEO Adam Aron said the 100-year-old brand was well positioned to not only capitalize on pent-up demand but to survive the pandemic.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure that this company thrives and prospers,” he said in June.

In August, the company reported a second quarter loss in excess of $500 million. That followed first quarter losses of nearly $2.2 billion after the chain went months with virtually no revenue.

As it reopened theaters, the company limited theater capacity, blocked off seats and upgraded air filtration and sanitation methods. Executives said they have sought guidance from public health experts at Harvard University and partnered with The Clorox Company to help create a safe environment for guests and employees.