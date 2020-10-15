Need a good laugh? People are posting unflattering photos of their dogs on Twitter

From the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the tense political climate, it’s no secret that 2020 has been a tough year for many.

And while adorably silly photos of dogs won’t fix anything, they sure might make you laugh.

#UnflatteringDogPhotoChallenge is trending on Twitter and Instagram this week, and many pet owners are taking to social media to share less-than-glamorous photos of their furry friends.

The results? Hilarious.

Here are some of the best images from the Unflattering Dog Photo Challenge.

One participant said it best: It’s “the Twitter trend we all need right now.”