Need a good laugh? People are posting unflattering photos of their dogs on Twitter
From the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the tense political climate, it’s no secret that 2020 has been a tough year for many.
And while adorably silly photos of dogs won’t fix anything, they sure might make you laugh.
#UnflatteringDogPhotoChallenge is trending on Twitter and Instagram this week, and many pet owners are taking to social media to share less-than-glamorous photos of their furry friends.
The results? Hilarious.
Here are some of the best images from the Unflattering Dog Photo Challenge.
One participant said it best: It’s “the Twitter trend we all need right now.”
