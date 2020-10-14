Ready to try a ghost pepper doughnut? New spicy treat just landed at Dunkin’ stores

Calling all spicy food fans! Dunkin’ just released a new doughnut that may pique your interest.

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut landed at Dunkin’ shops on Wednesday as a part of its Halloween doughnut lineup — and yes, it’s actually made with ghost peppers.

Dunkin’ released the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut on Wednesday. Dunkin'

The spicy new treat is a classic doughnut with strawberry icing that’s mixed with a blend of ghost and cayenne peppers. It’s topped with a dusting of red sugar to give it “a sizzling look.”

If this sounds like the doughnut of your dreams, you’ll have to act fast. It’s only available at participating Dunkin’ shops for a limited time, and will disappear in December.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts,” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy, said in a press release. “While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a doughnut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day.”

To celebrate the launch, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will make an appearance on the popular First We Feast YouTube series “Hot Ones.”

Typically, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they sample impossibly spicy hot wings. On Oct. 19, Evans will be the one in the hot seat, answering challenging questions while chowing down on the spicy new doughnut.

So how hot is it?

A few people have already tried the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut and shared their experiences on Twitter.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Others, however, aren’t so sure about this whole spicy doughnut thing.

im sorry @dunkindonuts but a ghost pepper donut??? — ALLY (@a_l_l_y98) October 14, 2020 dunkin’s rly out here with a ghost pepper donut huh — lys (@issaIyssa) October 14, 2020 I like ghost peppers. I love donuts. But what were the people at Dunks thinking when they decided that they would create ghost pepper donuts? Just ... why? Of all the delightful things you could put ghost peppers on and all the wonderful things you can put in donuts? Am I alone? — Nallym (LL sounds like Y) (@Nallym_Orora_3) October 14, 2020 FYI Dunkin has a ghost pepper donut so if you get a mixed dozen and let your kid just lick one without knowing that, now you’ve been warned — [brittanyxbloodshed] (@sicksicksickx) October 14, 2020 @dunkindonuts has a spicy ghost pepper donut wtf is wrong with y’all — BOOGiE (@BrooklynBoogie_) October 14, 2020

Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 and has more than 8,500 restaurants across 41 states and 3,200 international locations.

You can find your nearest Dunkin’ here.