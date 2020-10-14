National
Ready to try a ghost pepper doughnut? New spicy treat just landed at Dunkin’ stores
Calling all spicy food fans! Dunkin’ just released a new doughnut that may pique your interest.
The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut landed at Dunkin’ shops on Wednesday as a part of its Halloween doughnut lineup — and yes, it’s actually made with ghost peppers.
The spicy new treat is a classic doughnut with strawberry icing that’s mixed with a blend of ghost and cayenne peppers. It’s topped with a dusting of red sugar to give it “a sizzling look.”
If this sounds like the doughnut of your dreams, you’ll have to act fast. It’s only available at participating Dunkin’ shops for a limited time, and will disappear in December.
“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts,” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy, said in a press release. “While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a doughnut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day.”
To celebrate the launch, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will make an appearance on the popular First We Feast YouTube series “Hot Ones.”
Typically, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they sample impossibly spicy hot wings. On Oct. 19, Evans will be the one in the hot seat, answering challenging questions while chowing down on the spicy new doughnut.
So how hot is it?
A few people have already tried the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut and shared their experiences on Twitter.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Others, however, aren’t so sure about this whole spicy doughnut thing.
Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 and has more than 8,500 restaurants across 41 states and 3,200 international locations.
You can find your nearest Dunkin’ here.
Comments