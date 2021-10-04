Crime

Kansas City police ask for help finding woman with dementia missing since Sept. 22

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 73-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing for more than a week.

Mae W. White, who is experiencing homelessness, was last contacted by phone on Sept. 22, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

She is 5-feet-8-inches and weighs about 255 pounds.

White, who is suffers from dementia and uses a walker, recently abandoned her vehicle, police said.

Anyone who sees White is asked to call 911.

