Two juveniles charged in Kansas City shooting that killed two teenagers in March

Two juveniles have been charged for allegedly killing two teenagers who were shot in March in a south Kansas City neighborhood, police said.

The juveniles, who are 15 and 17-years-old, have each been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Dominik Simmons and Dominique Nelson, both of whom were 15 at the time of their deaths.

The names of the suspects have not been released due to their age, authorities said.

Both are being held at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Valerie Hartman, spokeswoman for Jackson County Circuit Court.

Simmons and Nelson were killed when gunfire broke out during an argument between two groups near East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue, police said at the time. The two had been friends since they were 8 years old and lived a couple blocks apart, their families said.

