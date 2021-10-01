Kansas City police ask for public’s help in August hit-and-run that injured woman

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates an August hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, Sherlaun Moore had left a party near East 9th Street and Agnes Avenue when she and another vehicle were hit by an unidentified SUV, Det. Kevin Boehm said in an email.

The crash ripped the door off the car Moore was trying to enter and left her pinned under a different vehicle, Boehm said.

Moore suffered two broken legs, a shattered pelvis, internal bleeding and a head injury. Police reported in August that she was in a coma and said Friday that she remains hospitalized.

Boehm said detectives do not have many leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or online at KCcrimestoppers.com.